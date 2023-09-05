(MENAFN) According to Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz, Russian military and security personnel have prevented a Ukrainian effort to penetrate the nation's western Bryansk Region.



According to Bogomaz's Telegram post, a Ukrainian "reconnaissance and sabotage group" attempted to enter Russia through Sevsky District. He continued by saying that the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Defense Ministry sent out teams to deal with invaders.



The governor published images of ammo, grenades, and shoulder-fired missiles that he stated had been abandoned by the enemy. He claimed that some of the abandoned machinery was "foreign-made."



The FSB previously reported that in the Bryansk Region last Wednesday, another Ukrainian group had been found and neutralized. Russian representatives claim that a couple of Ukrainian soldiers were murdered and 5 were taken prisoner.



In 2023, Ukraine has conducted a number of cross-border raids. Early in June, fierce fighting took place close to the settlement of Novaya Tavolzhanka as the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), a group of Russian residents associated with Kiev, attempted to invade Belgorod Region.

