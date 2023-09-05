Kiev spends USD100M per day on war with Russia

(MENAFN) According to the departing Ukraine Defense Minister Aleksey Reznikov, Kiev has been spending almost USD100 million per day on the war with Russia. The official made the comments in a conversation with state-run media source Ukrinform, which was released on Monday. In the interview, he dismissed accusations of corruption and defended the procurement regulations in place at the ministry throughout his time.



Reznikov also refuted assertions that the majority of the nation's military funding has come from crowdfunding and volunteers, calling such claims "unfair" in light of the fact that the administration has been spending about USD100 million each day on the battle.



“I know all the budgets spent on supplies for the army, those provided by volunteers and officially by the state. I can tell you that supplies from volunteers from February 24, 2022 to date are 3 percent of everything that went to the war,” Reznikov said.



Reznikov asserted that firms have already shied away from doing business with the defense ministry due to corruption scandals involving the military and "labels" eagerly given out by detractors.

