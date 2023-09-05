Huawei unveils newest smartphone despite US's trade restrictions

(MENAFN) According to a Friday Bloomberg report, Chinese telecom giant Huawei has unveiled its newest smartphone despite the US's tough trade restrictions. Since losing access to American technology 3 years ago, the gadget is probably the first Huawei product featuring a new 5G chip.



In accordance with a number of online evaluations, the device, which debuted on sale in August, boasts wireless speed comparable to that of Apple's most recent iPhones as well as support for 5G and satellite calls.



The 2020 US restrictions that shut off the Shenzhen-based company from essential technology like semiconductors and other cutting-edge products from key chip makers have made it difficult for it to recover.



Bloomberg's testing revealed that the new Mate 60 Pro has bandwidth comparable to other 5G smartphones. Over 350 megabits a second were reached by the gadget.



“Huawei’s new 5G chip, which powers its newly-released Mate 60 smartphone, is likely fabricated by SMIC. This marks a milestone in China’s semiconductor progression. Yet we expect limited financial uplift for SMIC in 2024, given production yield challenges and material constraints,” Charles Shum and Sean Chen, analysts at Bloomberg, stated.

