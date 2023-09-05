Medipharm Labs Completes Sale Of Vacant Land For Cash Proceeds Of $1.9 Million



MediPharm Labs sold vacant land in Napanee, Ontario last utilized in 2021 for outdoor cannabis growing activities. The land was acquired by MediPharm as part of the VIVO Cannabis acquisition in April 2023.

Thecash proceeds of $1.9 million adds non-dilutive capital to MediPharm's strong balance sheet. The $1.9 million cash is in addition to $7 million annualized synergies already executed since the closing of the VIVO Cannabis acquisition in April 2023

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQB: MEDIF ) (FSE: MLZ) ("MediPharm", "MediPharm Labs" or the "Company") a pharmaceutical company specialized in precision-based cannabinoids, is pleased to announce it has completed the sale of vacant land forproceeds of $1.9 million dollars.



On August 30, 2023, MediPharm completed the sale of 291 Kimmett's Side Road, Napanee, Ontario, forproceeds of $1.9 million. This land was previously used by VIVO Cannabis for outdoor cannabis growing. The land has not been utilized since 2021.

This sale of surpland adds non-dilutive capital to the Company and is one of the many benefits of the successful VIVO transaction. Since closing the transaction, the Company has already executed approximately $7 million in annualized savings as it progresses towards a synergy target of $7-9 million on an annual basis.

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the development and manufacture of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility with ISO standard-built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities for delivery of pure, trusted and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. MediPharm Labs develops, formulates, processes, packages and distributes cannabis and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international medical markets.

In 2021, MediPharm Labs received a Pharmaceutical Drug Establishment License from Health Canada, becoming the only company in North America to hold a commercial scale domestic Good Manufacturing License for the extraction of multiple natural cannabinoids. The Company carries out its operations in compliance with all applicable laws in the countries in which it operates.

In 2023, MediPharm acquired VIVO Cannabis Inc. which expanded MediPharm's reach to medical patients in Canada via Canna Farms medical ecommerce platform, and in Australia and Germany through Beacon Medical PTY and Beacon Medical GMBH. This acquisition also included Harvest Medical Clinics in Canada which provides medical cannabis patients with Physician consultations for medical cannabis education and prescriptions.

Website:



This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, a future synergy target of $7-9 million on an annual basis. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the inability of MediPharm Labs to obtain adequate financing; the delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; and other factors discussed in MediPharm Labs' filings, available on the SEDAR website at . There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, MediPharm Labs assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

SOURCE MediPharm Labs Corp.