Global Led Materials Industry Analysis: Trends, Forecasts, And Market Dynamics

The global market perspective for LED materials offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry's past, present, and future trends. It covers key geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The analysis includes annual sales figures in US$ million for the years 2014 through 2030, along with percentage CAGR values. This assessment encompasses varitypes of LED materials, including wafer, substrate, epitaxy, and others, as well as their applications in general lighting, automotive lighting, backlighting, and other areas.

The report provides valuable insights into the growth trajectory and market dynamics of LED materials across different regions and application segments, aiding in understanding the global LED materials market landscape.

Global LED Materials Market to Reach $33.5 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for LED Materials estimated at US$13.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Wafer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.6% CAGR and reach US$14.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Substrate segment is readjusted to a revised 11.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR

The LED Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 10.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

