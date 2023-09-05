Protara Therapeutics To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations section of the Company's website: . The webcast will be archived for a limited time following the presentation.

About Protara Therapeutics, Inc.

Protara is committed to advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases. Protara's portfolio includes its lead program, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy being developed for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations, and IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement for patients dependent on parenteral nutrition. For more information, visit .

Company Contact:

Justine O'Malley

Protara Therapeutics



646-817-2836