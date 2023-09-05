The Habit Burger Grill Introduces Brand-New Limited Offer: The Korean Bbq Charburger

The meteoric rise and influence of South Korean culture across the globe has been astronomical - music, streaming drama shows, beauty industry, cuisine - and The Habit Burger Grill wants to bring the wildly popular flavors of Korea to its fans across the nation. The Korean BBQ Char harmoniously fuses the ultimate traditional Korean side-dish staple of kimchi - highlighting its acidity and zesty tang - with the umami flavors of succulent teriyaki-braised shredded beef, melted cheese, and caramelized onion atop The Habit Burger Grill's famchargrilled burger patty. It is completed with fresh sliced tomato, crisp green leaf lettuce, and a house-made soy garlic aioli that adds the final touch of flavor, all layered inside a toasted brioche bun.

“We have a longstanding tradition of introducing popular flavors through limited-time offers on our menu,” explains Jack Hinchliffe, Chief Marketing Officer of The Habit Burger Grill.“Our goal was to craft a burger that truly brings Korean-inspired flavors to life. The Korean BBQ Char is a fusion of our signature chargrilled smokiness, skillfully blended with marinated and braised shredded beef and topped with a kick of tangy kimchi. Together, these elements create an irresistible burger you've simply got to try."

Starting September 6, the Korean BBQ Char is available at participating Habit Burger Grill restaurants throughout the US.

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist's list of“Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famCharburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was featured in Newsweek's“America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023;” its Tempura Green Beans was named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal's“Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023; and it was named in Thrillist's list of“Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 370 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 12 international restaurants, six in China and seven in Cambodia. More information is available at .

