Mattr Announces Inclusion In The S&P/Tsx Composite Index

“Inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index is an important milestone that would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our employees around the world. Over the past three years, Mattr's global team has demonstrated extraordinary creativity, invention and commitment - substantially expanding the delivery of high-value products to critical infrastructure markets and accelerating the development of new technologies,” said Mike Reeves, President and CEO of Mattr.“I would like to thank our investors for their continued support of our strategy. This inclusion will serve to enhance the visibility of our Company and increase our reach across a broader investor base.”

About Mattr

Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company broadly serving critical infrastructure markets, including electrification, transportation, communication, water management and energy. Its two business segments, Composite Technologies and Connection Technologies, operate a global network of manufacturing and technology centers, delivering differentiated, high-value products which enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure while lowering risk and environmental impact.