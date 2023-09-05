Enstar Announces Adverse Development Cover Agreement With Aig

Per the agreement, Enstar will provide $400 million of adverse development cover in excess of carried loss reserves on assumed reinsurance contracts underwritten by ValiRe.

The adverse development cover is expected to become effective at the time of closing of AIG's sale of ValiRe to RenaissanceRe.

Dominic Silvester, Enstar's Chief Executive Officer, said:“Our agreement today with AIG is a further testament to our expertise in executing bespoke solutions that help deliver our partner's strategic objectives. This transaction demonstrates the continued versatility of legacy risk solutions as a source of value creation, and our continued commitment toward sourcing and executing top-quality transactions.”

About Enstar