Amplify Snack Brands, Gruma, And Pepsico Among Key Players In Booming Tortilla Chips Market

The global tortilla chips market analysis provides insights into the trends and dynamics of the industry across varigeographic regions. The market perspective encompasses annual sales analysis for conventional and organic tortilla chips, along with historical reviews and 16-year perspectives.

The analysis includes distribution channel breakdowns (offline and online) and identifies key competitors in each region. Regions covered include the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The data highlights the presence and competitiveness of the tortilla chips market in different regions, offering a comprehensive view of the industry landscape.

Global Tortilla Chips Market to Reach $34.4 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Tortilla Chips estimated at US$24.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Conventional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$30.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Organic segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR

The Tortilla Chips market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Amplify Snack Brands, Inc.

Arca Continental SAB de CV

Fireworks Foods

Greendot Health Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Grumade CV

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V.

Hain Celestial Group

Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG

Kellogg Company

Mexican Corn Products Inc.

PepsiCo, Inc. TrEnterprises LP

