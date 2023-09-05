Pneumatic Tools Market To Witness A Rise In Revenue Of Us$ 3,868.3 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Global pneumatic tools market revenue was US$ 2,809.8 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 3,868.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The need for the pneumatic tools market is growing due to the rise of the manufacturing sector, an increase in construction activity, and the expansion of the automotive industry. The need for pneumatic tools is likely to increase due to rapid industrialization, providing lucrative prospects for market advancement. In order to increase their market share for pneumatic tools, manufacturers are concentrating on product innovations and improvements, spending money on research and development, and mergers and acquisitions. They are increasing production capacity to serve a range of end-use industries.
Pneumatic tools have become essential for many production operations, including drilling, grinding, and cutting. The use of these tools has increased by 15% year over year in the sector, demonstrating the growing significance of pneumatics in raising productivity and accuracy. The construction industry has seen a startling 20% increase in project spending over the last five years, which has sparked a rising demand for the pneumatic tools market.
Additionally, over the previfive years, growing economies like China, India, Brazil, and Southeast Asian countries have had an average annual growth rate of 8% in construction spending, compared to a 6% annual growth rate in industrial production. Thus, these industries have fueled the global market growth
The market trend for pneumatic tools has shifted significantly in favor of multipurpose pneumatic tools and cordless substitutes. Manufacturers are investing in research and development in response to the growing demand for versatile tools, which has led to a 20% increase in the introduction of multi-functional pneumatic tools over the past three years.
Through the creation of versatile pneumatic tools and new accessories, the industry is experiencing a large possibility for growth. Industry pioneers, including Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Atlas CoAB, and Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, are concentrating on developing energy-efficient power tool products by incorporating cutting-edge technologies. These cutting-edge tools are precise and adaptable, enabling users to complete several jobs with only one tool, so maximizing their value and convenience.
Industrial Industry Captures More Than Half of the Revenue Share
The industrial segment accounted for 84.5% of market revenue in 2022, or roughly US$ 2,374.3 million. The widespread use of pneumatic equipment in many different applications throughout industries is a contributing factor to the industrial sector's dominance.
Due to their effectiveness, dependability, and cost-effectiveness, pneumatic tools are heavily utilized in variindustries, including automotive, aerospace, construction, agricultural, metal & fabrication, packaging, and others. For instance, the adoption of pneumatic tools in the automobile industry has been influenced by the sector's consistent growth trajectory, which has seen a 10% yearly increase.
The need for pneumatic tools is anticipated to increase steadily as industrial automation and technological improvements continue. The industry's strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% throughout the projection period further reinforces its dominance in the pneumatic tools market as a whole.
Asia Pacific to Exceed US$ 1,871.43 Million in Revenue
In the construction, automotive, and metal fabrication industries, the Asia Pacific dominates the market for pneumatic tools. With a CAGR of 5.50%, Asia Pacific is projected to rise from a market size of US$ 1,219.8 million in 2022 to US$ 1,871.43 million by 2031. The region's significance in the landscape of pneumatic tools around the world is highlighted by this substantial expansion.
In this market research, China stands out in particular. With 25,225,242 vehicles produced, it is the automotive industry's top customer of pneumatic tools. The emphasis on the automotive sector, particularly in China, is in line with the significant need for pneumatic tools. The figures show a thriving automotive sector.
The increase in the production and demand for passenger automobiles, commercial vehicles, and electronic vehicles over the past few years has been a major contributor to Asia's industrial sector's need for pneumatic tools. Asia manufactured the most motor cars overall, 44,289,900, in the first quarter of 2020, according to the OICA. This figure highlights the robust industrial base in Asia that depends on pneumatic tools for a variety of applications, contributing to Asia's lead in the market.
Industry 4.0 adoption has increased the demand for tools that offer accuracy, efficiency, and dependability. Pneumatic operations of almost any size are seeing digital transformation because of the Industrial Inteof Things (IIoT), which is transforming the manufacturing, packaging, and associated process industries. Operators can interpret and collect data from pneumatic and other machine components using this transformation to gain important production insights.
Competitive Landscape
Product development is a key strategy for manufacturers of pneumatic tools, as the pneumatic tools market study emphasizes. The market is extremely competitive and has both international and local companies.
Pneumatic tools are crucial to maintaining effective production in small and medium-sized manufacturing firms, which account for roughly 40% of the market. This highlights the significance of these tools at the core of industrial operations.
