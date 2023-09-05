Isa Aydin Photography Unveils Versatile And Affordable New Fashion Photography Services

Aydin Photography announces new Fashion Photography Services, offering flexibility, affordability, and quick turnaround for businesses of all sizes.

Aydin Photography is pleased to announce the launch of its new Fashion Photography Photo & Video Session. Aimed at providing flexibility, affordability, and quality to a diverse clientele, the service caters to both small businesses and larger organizations.

Comprehensive Service Offerings

Whether it's lay-flat, lifestyle clothing photography , or high-end advertising images, clients have the freedom to customize their session to meet specific requirements.

Pricing Structure

A new pricing model democratizes access to high-quality photography, breaking from the traditional notion that premium visuals are exclusively for large budgets.

Content and Usage Rights

All images and videos captured during the session will be delivered to the client, including in RAW format upon request. Clients will also receive indefinite usage rights for eCommerce at no additional cost.

Technical Specs

High-resolution camera, photo and video lighting equipment, along with an experienced crew, will be provided. Clients can choose from a variety of colored backgrounds or opt for an outdoor session.

Quick Turnaround

All images can be delivered on the same day. Though typically ready for immediate use, optional editing services are available upon request.

Flexibility

Clients can choose to participate in the shoot either remotely via video call or in person. Additional conveniences include product shipping and drop-off, as well as steaming for up to 20 items.

Models

If a shoot calls for models, clients can benefit from the company's extensive network of over 300+ freelance models, available at very affordable rates.

Learn more

By clicking here Book Fashion Photoshoot clients can book a session or learn more right away.



