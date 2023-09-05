(MENAFN) In a recent study paper, economists at the Bank of Canada argued that nations can gain from rejecting to accept Western sanctions against Russia.



Experts compared the effects of sanctions on China, India, and Turkey in addition to those on the United States, the European Union, and UK as "sanctioning" parties in a paper published last week titled "International Economic Sanctions and Third-Country Effects." Russia was the target of the restrictions.



The calculations relied on 3 different sorts of sanctions: limitations on exports and imports, restrictions on the banking system, and energy embargoes.



Analysts predict that sanctions would slow Russia's economic growth, but the extent to which they have an impact will depend on whether non-Western nations join Western powers in enforcing sanctions.



Researchers predicted that Russia's GDP would decrease by around 4 percent in comparison to a fictitious scenario without restrictions if sanctions were simultaneously imposed by the West. However, they asserted that Russia's GDP would decrease by 9 percent if other nations adopted similar policies.

