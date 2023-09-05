UK-based Barclays bank projects Russia's GDP to increase by 1.7 percent in 2023

(MENAFN) In their weekly economic outlook, UK-based Barclays bank analysts projected that Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) may increase by 1.7 percent in 2023. The research claims that "active policy support" is assisting the Russian economy in expanding despite the burden of Western sanctions relating to the Ukraine.



According to analysts, the increase in lending and fiscal stimulus are resulting in "a faster-than-expected economic recovery, driven largely by domestic demand."



Yet they cautioned that the recent key rate increase by the Bank of Russia, the possibility of further tightening monetary policy, fresh sanctions, and logistical issues all "pose downside risks for growth in the near term."



Due to the Russian ruble's decline in value in comparison to the dollar and the euro on August 15, the Russian regulator increased the key rate to 12 percent. At the time, the ruble's depreciation was attributed mostly to fluctuations in the country's trade balance and a high demand for foreign money over the summer vacation period, according to Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

MENAFN05092023000045015682ID1107008774