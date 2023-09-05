Turkey records 58.9 percent annualized inflation in August

(MENAFN) 58.9 percent annualized inflation in Turkey was recorded in August, up from about 48 percent in July, based on figures issued on Monday by the Turkish Statistical Institute. This is the highest rate in 2023.



The cost of food and energy increased by 9.1 percent from one month to the next. While prices for meals and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 8.5 percent from July and 72.9 percent from 2022, transportation costs increased 16.6 percent month-over-month. The core index, which is seen as a leading indicator of future inflation trends since it does not include volatile food and energy prices, had an annual jump of 64.9 percent.



The sharp decline in the value of the lira and recent tax rises, according to analysts, are to blame for the spike in inflation. Around 30 percent of the worth of the Turkish li has been lost so far in the current year.



Following years of interest rate reductions, which contributed to a currency crisis in late 2021 and drove inflation to a 24-year high of 85.51 percent in October of 2022, the Turkish central bank earlier this year reverted to more conventional economic policies. Despite the minor improvements in the lira since the most recent rate increase in August, experts feel that more tightening is necessary. The main rate has already been raised 3 times to the current 25 percent.

