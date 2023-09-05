Elevation Oncology To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Events page of the Company's Investor Relations website at .

About Elevation Oncology, Inc.

Elevation Oncology is an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. We are rethinking drug development by seeking out innovative, selective cancer therapies that can be matched to a patient's unique tumor characteristics. Our lead candidate, EO-3021, is a potential best-in-class antibody drug conjugate (ADC) designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target. EO-3021 selectively delivers a cytotoxic payload directly to cancer cells expressing Claudin 18.2. Elevation Oncology is evaluating EO-3021 in a Phase 1 study in patients with advanced, unresectable or metastatic solid tumors likely to express Claudin 18.2 including gastric, gastroesophageal, pancreatic or esophageal cancers. We are also exploring other opportunities through new or existing partnerships and business development opportunities to expand its novel oncology pipeline. For more information, visit



Elevation Oncology Investor and Media Contact

Candice Masse, 978-879-7273

Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Elevation Oncology