Oil Impregnated Paper Segment Drives Growth In Electrical Bushings Market 2023 To 2030

The analysis covers variaspects of the electrical bushings market across different geographic regions. The report includes assessments of recent, current, and future market trends for electrical bushings, oil impregnated paper, resin impregnated paper, other types, transformers, switchgear, other applications, utilities, and other end-uses.

It provides insights into annual sales in US$ Million for the years 2022 through 2030, along with the percentage CAGR. The report also offers historical reviews for the years 2014 through 2021, as well as a 16-year perspective for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

The analysis encompasses value sales breakdown by region for each product category and application type. The market dynamics and trends across these segments are explored to provide a comprehensive overview of the global electrical bushings market.

Global Electrical Bushings Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electrical Bushings estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Oil

Impregnated Paper, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Resin Impregnated Paper segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $663.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR

The Electrical Bushings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$663.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$716.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?



Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



ABB Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Elliot Industries, Inc.

Emersion Electric Co.

GAMMA Insulators Corporation

Gipro GmbH

Hubbell, Inc.

Nexans

Polycast International

Rhm International

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation Webster-Wilkinson Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Market for Electrical Bushings