Dave's Hot Chicken Unveils Outdoor Dining In Riyadh And Relaunches Hot Box Featuring World's Hottest Pepper

Dave's Hot Chicken Riyadh
Dave's Hot Chicken Hot Box
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Dave's Hot Chicken, rapper Drake's favourite burger spot, has revealed its new outdoor seating area at its Tahliah branch in Riyadh is now open. The fried chicken franchise is also relaunching its popular“Hot Box” meaning now even as the weather cools, Dave's outdoor diners can retain the heat of summer.
With comfortable seating for gatherings and a welcoming ambiance, the outdoor seating area at Tahliah can accommodate up to 16 guests, making it perfect for both intimate meals and lively get-togethers. Meanwhile, the Hot Box gives customers the chance to choose from either 10 jumbo-size sliders or 10 jumbo-size tenders, both of which are served with fries. With seven spice levels ranging from No Spice through Lite Mild, Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot and to Reaper®, there is something for all chicken-lovers. Its famReaper® spice uses Carolina Reaper Pepper, the hottest pepper in the world.
The Tahliah branch of Dave's Hot Chicken – a Hollywood-founded franchise that counts Drake and Samuel L Jackson among its investors – is open from 11am to 2am on weekdays and until 3am on Thursdays and Fridays. With the winter season fast approaching, the chance to combine the sizzling delights of Dave's with some al fredining is sure to ignite popularity in the Kingdom.
About Dave's Hot Chicken
In a modern-day American dream story, Arman Oganesyan and best friend Chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan, launched Dave's Hot Chicken in a parking lot pop-up in 2017. Dave's Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in East Hollywood. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel's Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, and movie producer John Davis to begin franchising the Dave's Hot Chicken concept throughout the U.S. and beyond. The company has sold the rights to more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and Canada and will open an additional 60 locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company's mission is to“blow their minds.” Additional brand investors include Billboard's Artist of the Decade, Drake, former California First Lady Maria Shriver, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and Good Morning America anchor and retired NFL player Michael Strahan.
About Lavoya
Established with the purpose of significantly transforming dining experiences, Lavoya introduces new and experiential casual dining concepts to reshape the F&B industry in the region. The company's name and mission, based on their 'Food for Thought' slogan, signifies momentum, optimism and positive experiences. Lavoya was co-founded by Walid Hajj and Fahad Alhokair in 2021. A visionary and award-winning entrepreneur, Walid Hajj has defined his unique imprint in the F&B space creating innovative concepts that have disrupted the industry, establishing his credentials as a pioneer in F&B concepts that integrate advanced technology with exceptional service. Fahad Alhokair is a dynamic and successful Saudi entrepreneur with experience in franchise development, start-ups, operations and investment. He is also the founder of VEDA Holding, a private equity and venture capital firm based in Riyadh that supports more than 15 startups and mature companies in fashion, retail, real-estate and F&B and contributes to their development and innovation by providing value and growth capital.
