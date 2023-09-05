Deal Inked To Support Jordanian Women's Political Participation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 5 (Petra) -- The government of Italy and the United United Nations Women organization signed a cooperation agreement to implement a project that would support Jordan's efforts to empower women, support their role in building society and enhance prospects for their participation and influence in the decision-making process, guaranteeing an inclusive political future for all based on the principles of equality and justice.
The agency said in a statement issued by the United Nations Women on Tuesday, that the project, entitled "Women's Active Participation in Shaping the Political Future in Jordan," is funded through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation to provide an appropriate environment for the active political, economic and social participation of women through a legislative system, policies, practices and general guidelines that promote social justice and provide equal opportunities for women.
It also looks to strengthen both the institutional and political system with the aim of mobilizing the support of stakeholders and societal groups for political and legal reforms to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women and the integration of a gender perspective into the agenda of political parties and entities, in addition to supporting the role of the media in promoting positive societal values and the importance of women's involvement in political life and other fields.
The UN agency indicated that the project will support the implementation of awareness campaigns about the reality and obstacles facing women's participation in political life and leadership as well as practical recommendations to address them.
For his part, the UN Women Jordan Country Representative Nicolas Burniat underlined that women's political participation is a fundamental factor for the growth and development of societies, indicating that this partnership with Italy represents a crucial pivotal point in the journey toward achieving gender equality and empowering women in Jordan.
In turn, the Italian Ambassador to Jordan Luciano Pezzotti underscored the Italian government's commitment to supporting the empowerment of women around the world, noting that women and girls are essential to building a more just and inclusive society.
He explained that this project will help enhance women's participation in political life in Jordan by providing training and support to women to provide an efficient arena and ensure women's voices are included in the decision-making process.
