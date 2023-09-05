Jordan, Netherlands Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 5 (Petra) - Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Bisher Khasawneh welcomed the Netherlands Minister of Defense KaOllongren on Tuesday for talks over cooperation and a host of issues.
During the meeting, the premier emphasized the strong relationship between Jordan and the Netherlands and expressed interest in further strengthening ties in all areas, including bilateral and European Union relations.
He pointed to the "Aqaba Meetings" hosted by the Netherlands several years ago in partnership with Jordan to discuss and coordinate international efforts in the war on terrorism.
Khasawneh highlighted the potential for enhanced cooperation between the two nations in varifields such as commerce, tourism, and economy, adding that the number of tourists from the Netherlands visiting Jordan has doubled this year as compared to the same period last year.
The prime minister discussed political, economic, and administrative reforms in Jordan aimed at promoting economic development, improving partisan life, and enhancing public sector efficiency and services for citizens.
Khasawneh addressed the Syrian refugee crisis in the Kingdom, where approximately 1.3 million Syrian refugees reside, placing difficulties and strains on essential sectors like education, health, and the job market. Additionally, he noted the significant decrease in financial support from international sources for Jordan's response plan to the Syrian crisis, which currently only covers 16% of the necessary amount.
The premier and Ollongren also went over military cooperation, such as expertise exchange and joint training courses.
Ollongren underscored the close relations between the Netherlands and Jordan and their military, citing the historical ties between their royal families.
She emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation in defense and exchanging experiences, visits, and joint training between the armed forces of both nations.
