Invivyd Appoints William Duke As Chief Financial Officer

“Bill's wealth of financial leadership experience will be invaluable as the company continues to plan for the rapid initiation of a pivotal clinical study, a potential EUA submission, and a potential launch of VYD222,” said Dave Hering, Chief Executive Officer of Invivyd.“With his demonstrated success leading initiatives that have fueled the advancement of novel therapeutics and led to significant value creation for shareholders, I'm thrilled to welcome Bill to our executive leadership team as we continue to rapidly advance our mission.”

“I'm delighted to join Invivyd at such an exciting time for the company,” said William Duke, Chief Financial Officer of Invivyd.“I look forward to leveraging my experience to support the development of VYD222, as well as Invivyd's work to establish a pipeline of engineered monoclonal antibody candidates that can be deployed in the future to keep pace with viral evolution and provide vulnerable people with protection from viral threats.”

Prior to joining Invivyd, Mr. Duke served as the Chief Financial Officer of Apexigen, Inc. where he was responsible for all areas of finance and accounting and helped guide the company through its sale to Pyxis Oncology, Inc. Before Apexigen, he was Chief Financial Officer of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc., where he led the successful completion of multiple financings. Prior to Kaleido Biosciences, he was Chief Financial Officer of Pulmatrix, Inc., where he helped negotiate the company's first product partnership and led the successful completion of several public offerings. Prior to that, he held senior financial leadership roles at Valeritas, Inc. and Genzyme Corporation, where he helped in the sale of the company to Sanofi. Mr. Duke is a certified public accountant and holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Stonehill College and an M.B.A. from Bentley College.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company on a mission to rapidly and perpetually deliver antibody-based therapies that protect vulnerable people from the devastating consequences of circulating viral threats, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Invivyd's technology works at the intersection of evolutionary virology, predictive modeling, and antibody engineering, and is designed to identify high-quality, long-lasting antibodies with the potential to resist viral escape. The company is generating a robust pipeline of product candidates which could be used in prevention or treatment of seriviral diseases, starting with COVID-19 and expanding into influenza and other high-need indications. Visit to learn more.

