Cara Therapeutics To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus. The Company's KORSUVA® (difelikefalin) injection is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for moderate-to-severe pruriassociated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis. The Company is developing an oral formulation of difelikefalin and has Phase 3 programs ongoing for the treatment of pruriin patients with advanced chronic kidney disease and atopic dermatitis. In addition, the Company has initiated a Phase 2/3 program of oral difelikefalin for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruriin patients with notalgia paresthetica. For more information, visit and follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

