First Wave Biopharma To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Wave BioPharma, Inc., (NASDAQ:FWBI), (“First Wave BioPharma” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that James Sapirstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a virtual presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023.

In a prerecorded presentation, available on-demand to all registered conference attendees, Mr. Sapirstein will provide an overview of First Wave BioPharma's business and clinical development programs as well as anticipated milestones. During the conference, Mr. Sapirstein and members of the Company's senior management team will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors. Details of the conference are as follows:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference Date: September 11-13, 2023 Virtual Presentation: 7:00 AM, ET, September 11, 2023 Registration:

About First Wave BioPharma, Inc.

First Wave BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company is currently advancing a therapeutic development pipeline with multiple clinical stage programs built around its two proprietary technologies – the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients, and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-inflammatory properties. First Wave is advancing two Phase 2 clinical programs built around adrulipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (FW-EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) and chronic pancreatitis (CP). In developing adrulipase, First Wave is seeking to provide CF and CP patients with a safe and effective therapy to control EPI that is non-animal derived and offers the potential to dramatically reduce their daily pill burden. The company is also advancing multiple programs involving niclosamide, including FW-UP for ulcerative proctitis and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis, FW-UC for ulcerative colitis, and FW-CD for Crohn's disease. First Wave BioPharma is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information visit .

For more information:

First Wave BioPharma, Inc.

777 Yamato Road, Suite 502

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Phone: (561) 589-7020



Media contact:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

David Schemelia

(609) 468-9325







Tags Biotech Gastrointestinal Diseases Cystic Fibrosis Chronic Pancreatitis Inflammatory Bowel Disease Adrulipase Niclosamide