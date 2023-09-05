Ac Immune To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference In September 2023

Lausanne, Switzerland, September 05 , 202 3 – AC Immune(NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the Company will present a corporate overview and participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place virtually and in-person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on September 11-13, 2023.

AC Immune's corporate presentation will be available on-demand on Monday, September 11th at 7:00 am (EDT) / 1:00 pm (CEST) via the conference platform.

Please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative to request a meeting with AC Immune's management team at the conference.

About AC Immune

AC Immuneis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company's two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features sixteen therapeutic and diagnostic programs, five of which are currently in Phase 2 clinical trials and one of which is in Phase 3. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and others, resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$3 billion in potential milestone payments.

