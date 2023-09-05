Tuesday, 05 September 2023 08:06 GMT

Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf.: Transaction Of Party Closely Associated With A Board Member


9/5/2023 7:17:24 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) See enclosed announcement of a transaction of a party closely associated with a board member in accordance to Art. 19 of the MAR regulation.



Attachment

  • RES 9 ehf. - tilkynning vegna viðskipta einstaklinga sem gegna stjórnunarstörfum og einstaklinga sem eru þeim nákomnir



Attachments RES 9 ehf. - tilkynning vegna viðskipta einstaklinga sem gegna stjórnunarstörfum og einstaklinga sem eru þeim nákomnir...

