Key Players In The Enterprise Service Bus (Esb) Market: Axway, Ibm, Microsoft, Oracle, Red Hat, And More

The Global Market Perspective report provides an in-depth analysis of the Enterprise Service (ESB) market across varigeographic regions. It includes assessments of market presence, key competitors, and annual sales trends for the years 2014 through 2030.

The report covers regions such as the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It examines market segmentation, historical sales data, and projected Compound Annual Growth Rates (% CAGR) for each region.

The report highlights the competitive landscape in each region, categorizing competitors as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial, providing insights into the ESB market's current and future dynamics.

Global Enterprise Service (ESB) Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Enterprise Service (ESB) estimated at US$983.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $268 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR

The Enterprise Service (ESB) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$268 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$380.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Axway

Fujitsu Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Progress Software Corporation

Red Hat, Inc.

Software AG

TiSoftware, Inc. Workday, Inc.

