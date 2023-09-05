Technological Advancements Propel Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory (Drfm) Market

The analysis focuses on the memory industry across different geographic regions. The report evaluates the recent, current, and future trends in memory sales, along with other related categories such as other architectures, electronic warfare, radio & cellular network jamming, electronic warfare training, radar test & evaluation, and digital radio frequency memory (DRFM).

It provides insights into annual sales in US$ Thousand for the years 2022 through 2030, accompanied by the percentage CAGR. Historical reviews for the years 2014 through 2021 are also presented, along with a 16-year perspective for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

The analysis delves into the value sales breakdown by region for each category, offering a comprehensive overview of the global memory market and its related segments.

Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Defense, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.6% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Commercial & Civil segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $392.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR

The Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$392.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$542.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.1% and 9.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

