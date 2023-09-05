World's Largest Summit On Mindfulness At Work Comes To Dc As U.S. Worker Burnout Reaches Record Highs

The 8th Annual Mindful Leader Summit comes to Washington, D.C. September 29 through October 1, 2023 amid the first mass return-to-office mandates in three years.

More than 3,700 people from 34+ countries have attended this Summit in the past. This year sessions will involve using music, movement, mindfulness and more to lead under pressure, bring compassion into the workplace and transform toxic workplaces.

Amid contentireturn-to-office mandates, the nation's top workplace mindfulness experts will gather to discuss ways to bring calm to the nation's offices.

