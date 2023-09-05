Skydance Vascular Announces Fda Clearance For The Ospreyv2-20

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- SkyDance Vascular, Inc. (SkyDance), a pioneer in innovative medical technologies, proudly introduces its latest breakthrough product, the OspreyV2-20. Following the successful FDA clearance of the OspreyF20, the OspreyV2-20 represents a significant advancement in vascular access solutions, solidifying SkyDance's commitment to improving patient safety and outcomes.

The OspreyV2-20 builds upon the success of its predecessor, the OspreyF20, and is designed to address specific challenges associated with peripheral intravencatheter (PIVC ) use. This cutting-edge device incorporates an integrated extension tubing, transforming it into a closed-system vascular access device. By doing so, the OspreyV2-20 aims to minimize the risk of blood exposure, reduce device manipulation and movement during use, and ultimately extend dwell times for improved patient care.

The OspreyV2-20 is the second product in the OspreyIV product portfolio, which maintains a goal to eliminate the catheter exposure to pathogenic skin bacteria during insertion, improve first-stick success, achieve true needle stick safety, and reduce the risk of complications normally associated with current PIVC technology.

Commenting on the FDA clearance of the OspreyV2-20, Bill Bold, Chief Executive Officer of SkyDance, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's continued dedication to transforming vascular access: "The FDA clearance of the OspreyV2-20 represents a significant step forward for SkyDance in its endeavor to create an entirely new category within vascular access. Our goal is to continue to offer solutions within vascular access using the OspreyIV platform."

Michael Anstett, RN, Founder, and Chief Clinical Officer at SkyDance, added: "Our team at SkyDance is on a mission to meet the specific needs of our industry. The FDA clearance of the OspreyV2-20 device with integrated extension tubing is yet one more addition to the family of innovative devices poised to redefine vascular access."

Healthcare professionals are equally excited about the OspreyV2-20 and its potential impact on patient care. S. Matthew Gibson, RN CRNI VA-BC CPUI, CEO of Vascular Access Consulting, LLC, and Associate Researcher at Beaumont Hospital, praised SkyDance's dedication to addressing crucial clinical concerns: "I am excited to see the amazing strides SkyDance Vascular has made. They have not only answered the clinical call for a safe and easy-to-use PIVC but have logically responded to the question of insertion-related catheter contamination."

With the successful FDA clearance of the OspreyV2-20, SkyDance Vascular continues to lead the way in innovative vascular access solutions. The company remains committed to delivering cutting-edge medical technologies that are designed to enhance patient safety, improve first-stick success, and reduce complications associated with PIVC use.

The OspreyV2-20 closed delivery system is shipping now in limited supplies.

About SkyDance Vascular

SkyDance Vascular, founded in 2017, has redesigned the Peripheral IntravenCatheter (PIVC). The Osprey product portfolio is expected to positively impact insertion-related catheter contamination by utilizing a uniquely designed process called Skin Avoidance Technology. Its goal will be to deliver greater first-attempt success and lower complication rates, improve dwell times, greater completion of therapy rates, and improve patient satisfaction. The company has assembled an executive leadership group comprised of individuals with decades of executive, clinical, regulatory, and engineering experience, who together have built and successfully exited other companies in the vascular access space. For more information, visit or contact Bill Bold at .

About S. Matthew Gibson RN CRNI VA-BC CPUI

Matt Gibson's experience spans across the continuum of care, including acute care, long-term care, and alternate care sites in vascular access. He holds 3 certifications involving vascular access and infusion and provides vascular access education for multiple agencies. He is a long-time advocate for advancing vascular access practice and research on a local, regional, and national level.



