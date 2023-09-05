Ideal Outcomes, Inc. Acquires Dale Carnegie Orange County Franchise

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
“Dynamic synergy” says owner Jason Richmond There has always been dynamic synergy between these two companies, and it makes perfect sense to forge an even closer relationship.” - Jason RichmondCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Ideal Outcomes , Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Dale Carnegie franchise of Orange County, California.
For the last nine years Ideal Outcomes, a nationally renowned workplace culture and human capital strategy company, has worked closely with Dale Carnegie Orange County supporting its professional development solutions and leadership training.
Ideal Outcomes founder, CEO and chief culture officer, Jason Richmond , has a longstanding relationship with Dale Carnegie having previously served in a corporate role as Global Vice President Client Acquisition and Services.
Richmond said,“There has always been dynamic synergy between these two companies, and it makes perfect sense to forge an even closer relationship. It's a natural progression. Each entity brings its own specific talents and expertise to the table for the benefit of clients. The existing team at Dale Carnegie Orange County will remain in place to continue to provide their excellent service.”
Jason Richmond is an authoritative culture change strategist whose work over the past twenty- pyears has helped companies build strong, sustained revenue growth by empowering their employees and developing energizing office cultures. He has designed and implemented Leadership Development Journeys for Fortune 100 companies and he has guided numerstart-ups on the path to become noted industry leaders. He has also supplied thought leadership and innovative consulting services to a wide range of mid-size companies.
Author of three books "Culture Spark: 5 Steps to Ignite and Sustain Organizational Growth," "Culture Ignited: 5 Disciplines for Adaptive Leadership ," and "The One Advantage," Jason is an in-demand keynote speaker who captivates audiences with his direct, refreshing, no-nonsense style. A member of the Forbes Business Council, he writes a monthly article for Forbes.com. He is also an opinion columnist for CEOWORLD magazine and a contributing writer to HR.com.
Added Richmond,“Ideal Outcomes helps align human capital and business strategy, guiding companies through all stages of their business development including times of growth, high turnover, and mergers and acquisitions. Our core fois that a company's culture, including putting their people first, align with its overall business strategy and goals. In doing so we complement the activities of Dale Carnegie.
“Ideal Outcomes will continue to foon overall corporate strategy with a people-first approach while Dale Carnegie Orange County will continue to provide best practices in learning and development in line with the company's 100-year-phistory.”
About Ideal Outcomes
Since its founding by Jason Richmond in 2014, Ideal Outcomes' expert staff has provided organizational development consulting, change implementation, talent management, coaching, diversity and inclusion and culture integration to businesses of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 100 companies.
About Dale Carnegie
Dale Carnegie was founded in 1912, inspired by one man's belief in the power of self-improvement. Today, Dale Carnegie is a global organization with professional training and development courses in 35 languages across 80 countries. The Dale Carnegie Orange County franchise embodies the corporate values and impacts a wide variety of local businesses including manufacturing, automotive, technology, insurance, retail, sports apparel, hospitality, and finance.
