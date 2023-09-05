Advanced Persistent Threat Market To Expand In Coming Years Projected To Reach Worth Usd 30.9 Billion By 2030

Advanced Persistent Threat Market

The global market for advanced persistent threat defense may suffer from a lack of awareness of APTs and their complexity.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The advanced persistent threat market was valued at $5.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $30.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Advanced persistent threats are diverse in nature, long-lasting, and highly targeted. Due to the emergence of several new zero-day threats, security needs are also changing as a result of changes in the business environment. Businesses are at danger due to this lack of knowledge about advanced security risks, which is also slowing the demand for advanced persistent threat prevention. Enterprises generally lack a lot of understanding regarding APTs and effective defense strategies.

The global advanced persistent threat market share is segmented based on deployment mode, services, solutions, and region. By deployment mode, it is classified into cloud and on-premise. By services, it is classified into Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), endpoint protection, Intrusion Detection System/ Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/ IPS), sandboxing, Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), forensic analysis and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global advanced persistent threat protection market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market.

Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with Porter's five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

The key players profiled in the advanced persistent threat industry report include CiSystems, Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab., ESET spol. S r.o., Sophos Ltd., Forcepoint, VMware, Inc, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, McAfee, LLC, and F-Secure.

Key Findings of the Study

.Based on deployment mode, the on-premise sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the cloud sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

.Based on services, the managed services sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the professional services sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

.Based on solutions, the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the Next-generation Firewall (NGFW) sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

.Based on region, the North America market registered the highest market share in 2021 and Asia-Pacific is projected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period.

