African Sustainable Mining Piques Interest Of Global Players

In the wake of the global energy transition, mining companies have come under pressure to adopt sustainable business practices and employ low-carbon technologies in order to mitigate adverse environmental impacts. Private- and public-sector led mining activities across Africa have begun to prioritize sustainable techniques to promote environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and good business practices. In turn, the sustainable mining industry has become an increasingly attractive investment opportunity for global players seeking to enhance their returns on investment while spearheading climate protection and resilience.

The Critical Minerals Africa (CMA) summit – which is organized by Energy Capital & Power and is scheduled for October 17-19 in Cape Town – will connect capital and technology providers to African mineral producers, fostering synergies between the mining and tech industries.



The emergence of advanced technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and robotics is poised to advance process automation within Africa's mining industry. Automation can enable real-time monitoring of minerals and metals through mines and processing plants and allow mining companies to use simulations during the mining design stage to test multiple solutions before implementation. Automation also enables mines to reduce costs and improve competitiveness during operation, with more efficient sources of energy and improved water quality management set to drive profitability, safety and efficiency. Investing in automation will unlock a fresh wave of productive mineral operations in Africa.

On the mining technique front, new alternatives to traditional mining strategies such as in-situ leching are enabling African mining projects to reduce their environmental impact. Investments in modern mining and rehabilitation techniques including afforestation will allow miners to reduce soil erosion and vegetation disturbance while the re-use of mining waste present opportunities for mines to ensure effective land and waste management. Sustainable mining techniques will also enable mining operators to more effectively re-process tailings for use as mine back-fill material. As Africa's mineral sector grows due to rising global interest in critical minerals, the deployment of innovative mining techniques will enhance both productivity and sustainability.

Meanwhile, Africa's sustainable mineral investment opportunities transcend mining operations. Extraction and transportation in the mining industry requires immense amounts of energy. As such, alternative forms of energy such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power are poised to reduce mines' carbon footprint while improving the overall sustainability of the industry.

While clean-energy mines are still in their infancy in Africa, mining companies including Anglo American, Sibanye-Stillwater, Gold Fields, Harmony Gold, and Impala Platinum have begun to tap into the continent's renewable energy potential and expand sustainable energy development for their large-scale projects in South Africa. The integration of renewables with mining operations presents a lucrative investment opportunity and will become increasingly more important as the world transitions to a low-carbon future.

Foreign investment within Africa's mining industry is poised to increase productivity while ensuring the sector remains up to date with the latest innovations and environmental standards. The implementation of sustainable mining technologies offers the benefit of maximizing exploration and production while creating research and education opportunities for the continent's local workforce. As such, CMA 2023 will catalyze the development of Africa's sustainable mining industry, bringing financiers and technology providers to the market.

