Safeguarding Power Revolution: Unveiling The Safety Marvels Of Jackery

Jackery's Solar Generator PSeries leads the way in this safety-focused revolution. Unveiled at IFA 2023, the world's largest consumer electronics exhibition, the series includes the Solar Generator 1000 Pand 300 P, joining the highly acclaimed 2000 Pmodel.

image_5009324_35594889

The PSeries has undergone meticultesting and obtained esteemed certifications required by the industry. With CE EMC Class B/FCC EMI Class B certifications, these products meet rigorelectromagnetic compatibility standards while ensuring they do not disrupt other electronic devices.

The UL safety certification further showcases Jackery's commitment to user well-being. The PSeries is UL 94 V-0 Flame Retardant certified and features UL Fall Protection, providing significant benefits to consumers. The UL 94 V-0 Flame Retardant certification assures consumers of stringent safety standards, reducing fire hazards and enhancing overall user safety.

One standout safety feature of the Pseries is the innovative ChargeShield Technology. Developed by Jackery, this fast charge technology utilizes a unique stepped variable-speed charging algorithm, increasing safety while extending the battery pack's lifespan by 50%. With up to 62 individual protection measures, these solar generators actively mitigate risks, allowing users to charge their devices with peace of mind.

The SolarSaga Series, specifically the 40mini Solar Panel, achieves an IEC Certification from TÜV, signifying compliance with stringent international safety and performance standards. Additionally, the SolarSaga 40mini Solar Panel boasts an IP68 rating, making it waterproof and dust-resistant, ensuring consistent performance in challenging environments.

The PSeries stands out with its long-lasting LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery, promoting sustainability by extending product lifespan and minimizing electronic waste.

Precise manufacturing is vital for safety, and the Solar Generator 1000 Pand 300 Pboast an industry-leading automatic factory with a traceable MES (Manufacturing Execution System). This precision manufacturing process ensures each unit meets exacting standards, minimizing defects that could compromise safety.

With a user base of 3 million, Jackery is the most trusted brand for solar generators. The PSeries solar generators

provide secure and reliable power solutions for outdoor adventures or as a backup at home.

For more information, please visit

.



Photo -

SOURCE Jackery Inc.