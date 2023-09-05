Top Rail Fence Memphis Celebrates Grand Opening At Vesta Home Show Vendor Days

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Top Rail Fence , the on-time professionals in fence design, quality installation and service, will celebrate the grand opening of its Memphis location at the West Tennessee Home Builders Association's Vesta Home Show Vendor Days on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the association's Collierville, Tennessee office.

Local Top Rail Fence Memphis owners Adam Hatley, left, and Jack Shannon plan to make customer service and professionalism a priority with their new fencing company.

"We're very excited to take this leap into entrepreneurship and want to share our grand opening with local builders," said Top Rail Fence Memphis co-owner Jack Shannon. "I was born and raised in Memphis, and I have wanted to open a professional and responsible fence contracting company in the area for some time. Showcasing our new fencing company to area contractors at this event is a great way to get started."

Shannon and his consultant, Adam Hatley, another Memphis native, are determined to ensure that customers will no longer have poor experiences when hiring a property service provider.

"Customer service seems to be lacking throughout the contracting industry," Hatley said. "We have seen and heard stories of someone hiring a contractor that does not show up or only completes half of the job. We want to bring back the professionalism of the industry. Our word is our bond. If we say we're going to be there, we're going to be there."

Shannon has roots in the contracting industry. His family owned and operated a lumber company in the Memphis area for decades.

"I started working with my father when I was 14," Shannon said. "I'm hoping to pass Top Rail Fence down to my own son if that is what he chooses to do. It'd be great to create a legacy in the area while getting the opportunity to be my own boss."

Top Rail Fence is a part of HomeFront Brands , a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that includes Top Rail Fence, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, The Designery, Window Hero Exterior Cleaning Services and Mozzie Dome. Top Rail Fence Memphis offers residential, commercial and farm and ranch fencing options.

About Top Rail Fence

Top Rail Fence got its start in 2014 in Greenville, South Carolina as Brookview Fencing, a veteran-owned and family-operated business. In 2022, the company joined the HomeFront Brands family of companies to serve more communities as Top Rail Fence. Since that time, Top Rail Fence has added locations throughout the United States and is continuing to expand. It strives to be at the top rail in customer responsiveness, quality design and materials, on-time delivery and installation, and in customer satisfaction. The company provides fencing solutions for residential, commercial and agricultural locations and offers wood, aluminum, vinyl, and chain link to provide the right fence to fit the customer's needs. For more information about Top Rail Fence, please visit .

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit HomeFrontBrands.com.

