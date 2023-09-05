Regenxbio To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX ) today announced it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Fireside Chat Time: 10:10 a.m. ET
Location: New York, NY
2023 Baird Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Fireside Chat Time: 9:40 a.m. ET
Location: New York, NY
A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at . An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.
About
REGENXBIO Inc.
REGENXBIO
is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy.
REGENXBIO's
NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated vi(AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10.
REGENXBIO
and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates, including late-stage and commercial programs, in multiple therapeutic areas.
REGENXBIO
is committed to a "5x'25" strategy to progress five AAV Therapeutics from our internal pipeline and licensed programs into pivotal-stage or commercial products by 2025.
Contacts:
Investors:
Chris Brinzey
ICR Westwicke
339-970-2843
[email protected]
SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.
