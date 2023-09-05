Europe Stands To Engage More With Azerbaijan - Oliver Varhelyi

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. We stand ready
to engage more with Azerbaijan, European Commissioner for
Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi wrote on his page on X
(Twitter), following the meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs
of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov in Budapest, Trend reports.
"Was good to meet Minister in Budapest to discuss our strategic
transport and energy connectivity projects," he added.
Meanwhile, the sides discussed the level of development of
relations in political, economic, trade, transportation, energy
security, and other areas.
Bayramov stressed importance of the memorandum of understanding
on strategic partnership in the energy sector between Azerbaijan
and the EU, which envisions joint activities in the field of energy
security as well as the development of alternative energy
resources.
Discussing Azerbaijan's initiatives in expanding the potential
of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle
Corridor), Bayramov noted that the opening of all transportation
routes in the region, including the Zangezur Corridor, can
significantly foster this process.
MENAFN05092023000187011040ID1107008617
