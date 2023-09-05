Tuesday, 05 September 2023 08:02 GMT

Europe Stands To Engage More With Azerbaijan - Oliver Varhelyi


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. We stand ready to engage more with Azerbaijan, European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi wrote on his page on X (Twitter), following the meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov in Budapest, Trend reports.

"Was good to meet Minister in Budapest to discuss our strategic transport and energy connectivity projects," he added.

Meanwhile, the sides discussed the level of development of relations in political, economic, trade, transportation, energy security, and other areas.

Bayramov stressed importance of the memorandum of understanding on strategic partnership in the energy sector between Azerbaijan and the EU, which envisions joint activities in the field of energy security as well as the development of alternative energy resources.

Discussing Azerbaijan's initiatives in expanding the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), Bayramov noted that the opening of all transportation routes in the region, including the Zangezur Corridor, can significantly foster this process.

