Family Members Of Azerbaijanis Missing Since First Karabakh War, Visit Shusha (Photo)

The trip was organized by the "Families of the Missing Persons in Karabakh" public association.

Also, the visit to the mass grave found on the territory of Shusha prison is planned within the framework of the trip.

By the end of August, foreign NGOs have appealed to the international community in connection with Azerbaijanis, who went missing as a result of Armenia's military aggression.

Due to Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan for around 30 years, a total of 3,890 Azerbaijanis were officially registered as missing during the first Karabakh war. Among them, 3,171 were military personnel, and 719 civilians.