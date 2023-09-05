Family Members Of Azerbaijanis Missing Since First Karabakh War, Visit Shusha (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Family members
of Azerbaijani persons who went missing during the first Karabakh
war visited Shusha, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.
The trip was organized by the "Families of the Missing Persons
in Karabakh" public association.
Also, the visit to the mass grave found on the territory of
Shusha prison is planned within the framework of the trip.
By the end of August, foreign NGOs have appealed to the
international community in connection with Azerbaijanis, who went
missing as a result of Armenia's military aggression.
Due to Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan for
around 30 years, a total of 3,890 Azerbaijanis were officially
registered as missing during the first Karabakh war. Among them,
3,171 were military personnel, and 719 civilians.
MENAFN05092023000187011040ID1107008616
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.