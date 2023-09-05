Chairman Of Slovak National Council Arrives On Working Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. A delegation
headed by Chairman of the National Council of Slovakia Boris Kollar
arrived in Azerbaijan on September 5 for a working visit, Trend reports.
Boris Kollar was met at Heydar Aliyev International Airport on
Tuesday by Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis Fazail Ibrahimli, head
of the working group on Azerbaijan-Slovak inter-parliamentary
relations Anar Mammadov and other officials.
Also, the Embassy of Azerbaijan will be established in
the city of Bratislava (Slovakia).
In this regard, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law "On the establishment
of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Slovak Republic
(in the city of Bratislava)".
Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established
on November 23, 1993. The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Austria has also
operated in Slovakia until now.
