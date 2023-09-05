Chairman Of Slovak National Council Arrives On Working Visit To Azerbaijan

Boris Kollar was met at Heydar Aliyev International Airport on Tuesday by Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis Fazail Ibrahimli, head of the working group on Azerbaijan-Slovak inter-parliamentary relations Anar Mammadov and other officials.

Also, the Embassy of Azerbaijan will be established in the city of Bratislava (Slovakia).

In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law "On the establishment of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Slovak Republic (in the city of Bratislava)".

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on November 23, 1993. The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Austria has also operated in Slovakia until now.