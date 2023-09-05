Ukraine Keeps Pushing Russia Back In Bakhmut, Melitopol Directions - General Staff

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"They saw success toward Robotyne and Novoprokopivka, getting entrenched on the regained positions with our artillery inflicting fire damage on the designated enemy targets and engaging in counterbattery combat," the report reads.

The General Staff noted that in the direction of Bakhmut, Ukraine's forces continue their offensive operations south of the town. The enemy is suffering significant losses in terms of manpower, weapons, and equipment, maneuvering their troops and deploying reserves.

At the same time, the Defense Forces are holding back the advance of Russian troops in the Avdiivka and Marinka directions. The Russians undertook unsuccessful assault efforts in the Marinka district.

On the Lyman and Bakhmut axes, the Russian invasion army ran fruitless offensive missions near Novoyehorivka, Bilohorivka, and north of Klishchiivka. Heavy fighting continues in the area.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's military death toll in Ukraine as of September 5 has amounted to 265,680, according to the estimates by the General Staff.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine