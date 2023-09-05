The Netherlands To Support Companies Seeking To Take Part In Ukraine Recovery

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Netherlands Enterprise Agency .

"Are you an international entrepreneur or a representative of a civil society organisation? Do you want to work with a Ukrainian organisation on recovery and reconstruction activities in Ukraine? If so, apply for a subsidy from the Ukraine Partnership Facility (UPF)," the report reads.

It is noted that due to the Russian invasion, Ukraine needs“a great deal of support.”

“Often, it is not possible to finance reconstruction projects via the commercial sector. To provide support, the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established UPF. This programme supports damage repair and reconstruction projects for the public and private sectors. UPF aims to help the sustainable recovery of Ukraine's economy and society in the water, healthcare and agricultural sectors. Where possible, projects should improve the position of vulnerable groups such as women and young people," the agency states.

It is noted that the UPF subsidy scheme supports companies registered in the Netherlands, international companies, and civil society organizations that are willing to work on recovery and reconstruction in Ukraine. Partnerships must engage with at least one local organization in Ukraine to create and implement the project. The main applicant shall represent a company or public organization registered in the Netherlands.

In 2023, the UPF budget stands at EUR 25 million.

Entities can apply for a minimum grant of EUR 500,000 and a maximum of EUR 5,000,000 per project. Applicants can be reimbursed up to 100 percent of the total eligible costs for each project.

UPF aims to contribute to the recovery of the Ukrainian economy, in particular, in such sectors as water supply, health care, and agriculture.

It is noted that the experience of companies and organizations from the Netherlands can be particularly valuable in these areas, including in providing access to drinking water and health care or improving the quality of food. UPF does not cover emergency humanitarian aid.

