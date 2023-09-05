Ukraine Parliament Dismisses Defense Minister Reznikov

That's according to People's Deputy from the Holos parliamentary faction, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, who broke the news on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

He specified that the adoption of the relevant resolution saw the support of 327 lawmakers.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Oleksii Reznikov headed the Ministry of Defense from November 4, 2021. Before that, from March 4, 2020 to November 3, 2021, he held the position of Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

in January 2023, a procurement corruption scandal broke out around the Ministry of Defense. Then, for the first time, reports emerged of the possible dismissal of Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov. However, this did not happen. In August, some media outlets again reported the potential sacking of the current Minister of Defense and his possible appointment as Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom. People's Deputy from the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, also shared similar suggestions.

Previously, President Volodymyr Zelensky, in response to questions about Reznikov's possible resignation from the position of Minister of Defense and his potential appointment as Ukraine's ambassador to the UK, said he would comment on any personnel decisions after the relevant decrees were signed.

On September 3, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that within a week, he would propose to parliament to dismiss Oleksii Reznikov from the position of Minister of Defense and to appoint the current head of the State Property Fund, Rustem Umerov, as Reznikov's replacement.

On September 4, Reznikov filed to the Verkhovna Rada a resignation letter.