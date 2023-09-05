Kuwait Deputy Fm Attends 43Rd Asean Summit Opening Sessions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- Deputy Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sheikh Jarah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah attended the 43rd ASEAN Summit's opening session, held earlier on Tuesday in the Indonesian capital Jakarta.
Sheikh Jarah Al-Sabah attended the ASEAN session on behalf of the Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who received an invitation from Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi. (end)
