Cervomed To Present At H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

A live webcast of the presentation, along with accompanying slides, will be accessible here , and will be available for replay for 90 days following the event.

About CervoMed

CervoMed Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing CNS-focused therapeutics to benefit patients with a range of degenerative diseases of the brain. The Company is currently developing neflamapimod, an investigational orally administered small molecule brain penetrant that inhibits p38MAP kinase alpha (p38a). Neflamapimod has the potential to treat synaptic dysfunction, the reversible aspect of the underlying neurodegenerative processes that cause disease in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and certain other major neurological disorders. Neflamapimod is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with DLB. CervoMed was formed in August 2023 with completion of the merger of EIP Pharma Inc. with Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

For more information, please visit or engage with

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, regarding the intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future of CervoMed Inc. (the "Company"), including, but not limited to, the therapeutic potential of neflamapimod; anticipated milestones related to the development of the Company's clinical programs, including timelines for trial enrollment and reporting of data; and the potential commercial opportunity of neflamapimod, if approved. Terms such as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately," or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes may identify these forward-looking statements. Although there is believed to be reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained herein, forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company's control and, as a result, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Particular risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those related to: the Company's available cash resources and the availability of additional funds on acceptable terms; the likelihood and timing of any regulatory approval of neflamapimod or the nature of any feedback the Company may receive from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; the Company's ability to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, as well as comply with applicable Nasdaq rules and regulations; the market price of the Company's securities, which may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industry in which the Company operates; variations in operating performance across competitors; changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the future; general economic, political, business, industry, and market conditions, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical conflicts; and the other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, in the proxy statement/prospectus/information statement that is included in the Company's registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-271823) that was filed with the SEC, and other filings that the Company may file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof (or such earlier date as may be identified).

New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all such factors, nor can we assess the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, except to the extent required by law.

