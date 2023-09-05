Kalitta Air Selects Trustflight's Innovative Electronic Technical Log For Air Cargo Operations

Air cargo operators such as Kalitta Air use tech logs to record airframe usage and discrepancies for internal and regulatory oversight. As a global standard operating procedure, a log is completed for every flight operation by civilian and military aircraft operators. While most air freight carriers currently utilize paper-based reporting systems, Kalitta Air will deploy TrustFlight's digital tech log solution. In addition, Kalitta Air will implement TrustFlight's reliability analytics and fleet oversight tools to gain a real-time analysis of their fleet to optimize maintenance activities.

Leading air cargo operator innovates with aviation technology company

Christopher Barks, Director of Quality Control & Chief Inspector for Kalitta Air, said: "Implementing electronic logs enablesto benefit from increased operational efficiencies and maintain our reputation for reliable on-time performance worldwide. TrustFlight impressedwith the capability and ease of use of their systems alongside their knowledge of maintenance processes."

Karl Steeves, Director of TrustFlight said: "Kalitta Air is a pioneer in air cargo, globally recognized for its long history of success and operational acumen. They are well-positioned to transition to all-digital tech log record keeping. We're proud that they have entrusted TrustFlight for this task."

About Kalitta Air

Kalitta Air is a Michigan Limited Liability Company founded by Conrad Kalitta. Kalitta Air began service in November 2000 with three (3) Boeing 747 aircraft and its fleet has grown to over twenty-nine (29) aircraft, comprised of Boeing B777 and B747 freighters. Capable of air express delivery of virtually any type of freight, the company provides scheduled and on-demand charter service for customers in the United States and around the world.

About TrustFlight

TrustFlight is a digital technology innovator focused on the aviation industry. The company's best-in-class digital tools and services provide new levels of safety, efficiency and insight to everyone involved in the operation and maintenance of aircraft. TrustFlight boasts a suite of digital solutions. Electronic Tech Log automates flight data entry, scheduling, and maintenance recording. Centrik offers managers a 360-degree view of company operations. MEL Manager serves to digitize and manage minimum equipment lists. Originally founded by two commercial pilots, TrustFlight has grown to become a global firm supporting a wide variety of airlines, airports, maintenance providers and regulators.

SOURCE TrustFlight