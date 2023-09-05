(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
CEC O
Environmental Corp.
(Nasdaq: C) ,
a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment and industrial equipment, today
announced that Peter Johansson, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer will present and host one-on-one meetings at the Lake Street 7th Annual Best IDEAS Growth Conference on September 14 in New York. The presentation will be available in the Events and Presentations section of CECO's Investor Relations website at .
ABOUT CENVIRONMENTAL
CEnvironmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving the broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water and energy transition markets globally providing innovative solutions and application expertise. Chelps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment.
Csolutions improve air and water quality, optimize emissions management, and increase energy efficiency
for highly-engineered applications in power generation, midstream and downstream hydrocarbon processing and transport, electric vehicle production, polysilicon fabrication, semiconductor and electronics, battery production and recycling, specialty metals and steel production, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment and a wide range of other industrial end markets. Cis listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECO." Incorporated in 1966, CECO's global headquarters is in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit
.
