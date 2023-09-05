Keeper Security Joins Forces With Atera To Provide Robust Cybersecurity Solutions To Managed Service Providers

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords and passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, today announces its latest integration with AI-powered IT management software provider Atera . Leveraging Atera's all-in-one platform for IT teams and Managed Service Providers (MSPs), this strategic integration with Keeper aims to enhance the cybersecurity landscape for businesses worldwide and ensure unparalleled protection against ever-evolving cyber threats.

Designed exclusively for managed service providers, the powerful and easy-to-use KeeperMSP enables MSPs to protect their customers' and their own passwords and sensitive data in secure, encrypted vaults. MSPs can provision, manage and audit all of their customers from a central admin console, while still maintaining stringent privacy and security policies for their users. Keeper uses a zero-trust and zero-knowledge security model, with a unique encryption and data segregation framework. The solution can be implemented within minutes and seamlessly integrates with any technology infrastructure to prevent security breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance.

Atera was built to streamline the work of IT teams and MSPs , helping them find and evaluate the most relevant software applications for their specific requirements. With KeeperMSP added to the Atera App Center , Keeper is more easily accessible to the broad Atera installed base. Part of Atera's Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) and Professional Services Automation (PSA) platform, the App Center provides a marketplace for discovering, evaluating, and deploying cutting-edge software applications that enhance productivity and innovation–enabling IT professionals to achieve 10X efficiency through streamlined billing, installation and updates.

"This partnership between Keeper Security and Atera brings together two industry-leading companies, each renowned for their commitment to delivering top-notch technology solutions to MSPs," said Darren Guccione, CEO and co-founder, Keeper Security. "This integration marks a significant milestone, promising a comprehensive, seamless experience for MSPs seeking robust protection and efficient IT management capabilities."

"By adding Keeper Security to our Atera App Center, we demonstrate our strong commitment to meeting a wide range of customer requirements and improving cybersecurity measures," said Gil Pekelman, CEO and co-founder, Atera. "With their expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence, Keeper Security is the perfect partner to helpoffer an exceptional range of top-tier solutions. Our dedication to enhancing cybersecurity is reinforced by this valuable partnership."

Keeper's integration with Atera allows an MSP to obtain billing and usage information through rich technical APIs, making billing and reconciliation simpler for MSPs that deliver multiple products and services. Customers can manage Keeper installations and software updates

directly

through Atera, so an MSP can create and install accounts, track current and monthly usage, and keep Keeper updated on all of its clients' computers and devices. By simplifying the billing process, MSPs can spend less time on billing and more time focused on providing the best cybersecurity to their clients.

KeeperMSP offerings through Atera include:



KeeperPAMTM privileged access management

Keeper Password Manager

Keeper Secrets Manager

Keeper Connection Manager

Compliance Reporting

KeeperChat® encrypted and ephemeral messaging

Advanced Reporting & Alerts Module

BreachWatch® dark web monitoring

Secure File Storage Hosting in any of Keeper's global data centers

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for organizations around the world with next-generation privileged access management. Keeper's zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity solutions are FedRAMP and StateRAMP Authorized, FIPS 140-2 validated, as well as SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certified. Keeper deploys in minutes, not months, and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by thousands of organizations to protect every user on every device, Keeper is the industry leader for best-in-class password management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging.

Learn more at KeeperSecurity.

About Atera

Atera is a leading provider of cloud-based, AI-powered IT management software designed to simplify and optimize IT management processes for IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs). Through a unified platform, Atera enables its customers to efficiently manage IT networks and devices, provide remote support, and deliver exceptional service to their end-users. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Atera empowers teams and businesses to achieve 10X efficiency and thrive in the ever-evolving world of IT management. Learn more at Atera.

