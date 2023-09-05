Milestone Pharmaceuticals To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTREAL
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST ), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that
members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed in the News & Events section of Milestone's website at
. An archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the same website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST ) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines. Milestone's lead product candidate etripamil recently completed its Phase 3 clinical-stage program for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of patients with atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular rate (AFib-RVR). Milestone Pharmaceuticals operates in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit and follow Milestone on Twitter at @MilestonePharma.
Contact
David
Pitts
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
[email protected]
