(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Metavista3D won the Auggie award for the best innovation in 2023
Mirim Hwang, Deputy Manager at NIPA, presented the Auggie award for the best innovation to Metavista3D.
Metavista3D won the Auggie award for the best innovation ate AWE Asia
Logo Metavista3D
Metavista3D won the Auggie Award for the best innovation at AWE Asia. The company showcased its groundbreaking AI-enhanced 3D display technology. We are very honoured to receive the Auggie award for the best innovation," said Jeffrey Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D, "We are particularly proud to be recognized by the industry leader.” - Jeffrey Carlson, CEO of Metavista3DSINGAPORE, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ --
Metavista3D won the Auggie Award for the best innovation at AWE Asia .
Metavista3D, a company specializing in glasses free 3D display technologies, won the Auggie Award for the best innovation at AWE Asia. The company showcased its groundbreaking AI-enhanced 3D display technology at AWE in Singapore, August 30-31.
The annual Auggie Awards have been the most recognized AR & VR industry awards in the world since 2010. Now in its 13th year, the Auggies continue to showcase the best of the best in augmented, virtual and mixed reality.
Mirim Hwang, Deputy Manager at NIPA, presented the Auggie award for the best innovation to Metavista3D.
Dubbed by Forbes as“XR's Most Essential Conference” and“The XR Conference for Everyone,” Augmented World Expo (AWE) is the world's leading AR/VR expo after more than 10 years of dedication, development, and high-quality events. AWE Asia is an opportunity to bring together outstanding XR companies, investors, and other international stakeholders in Asia to promote the development of the local XR market. Since its inception in 2010, AWE has become a place where Fortune 500 companies find business solutions, form strategic partnerships, discover financing channels, recruit talent, and give birth to new start-ups. Every year, thousands of Asia's industry leaders and top resources gather in one room to learn, network, and develop opportunities in every sense.
"We are very honoured to receive the Auggie award for the best innovation," said Jeffrey Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D, "We are particularly proud to be recognized by the industry leader."
Metavista3D's cutting-edge Super-Multiview technology, backed by more than 60 patents, offers a glasses-free 3D viewing experience. The AI-enhanced displays generate thousands of perspectives in real time, providing crystal-clear images in 2D and 3D. The solution also offers a great depth perception while eliminating the common drawbacks of traditional 3D displays, such as fuzziness, headache, and eye strain.
About Metavista3D
Metavista3D is a research and development company focused on creating next-generation pseudo-holographic 3D display technologies. With a strong commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is dedicated to developing AI-based displays that enable superior spatial reality experiences without the need for 3D glasses. For more information, please visit .
Media Contact:
Jeffrey Carlson
CEO Metavista3D
+1-608-395-9748
Metavista3D INC
22 Leader Lane, Suite 409, Toronto, ON M5E 0B2, Canada
Jeffrey Carlson
Metavista3D
+18186930827
emailhere
MENAFN05092023003118003196ID1107008531
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.