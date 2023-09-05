Metavista3D won the Auggie award for the best innovation in 2023

Mirim Hwang, Deputy Manager at NIPA, presented the Auggie award for the best innovation to Metavista3D.

Metavista3D won the Auggie Award for the best innovation at AWE Asia. The company showcased its groundbreaking AI-enhanced 3D display technology.

