Potassium Benzoate Market, Global Outlook And Forecast 2023-2029 X Herald

Potassium benzoate (E212), Cas 582-25-2, the potassium salt of benzoic acid, is a food preservative that inhibits the growth of mold, yeast and some bacteria. It works best in low-pH products, below 4.5, where it exists as benzoic acid. Acidic-foods and beverages such as fruit juice (citric acid), sparkling drinks (carbonic acid), soft drinks (phosphoric acid), and pickles (vinegar) may be preserved with potassium benzoate.





This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Potassium Benzoate, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Potassium Benzoate. This report contains market size and forecasts of Potassium Benzoate in global, including the following market information:



Global Potassium Benzoate Market Revenue, 2018-2023, 2024-2029, ($ millions)

Global Potassium Benzoate Market Sales, 2018-2023, 2024-2029, (MT) Global top five Potassium Benzoate companies in 2022 (%)

In 2019, the global Potassium Benzoate sales market is led by North America, with about 48% of the market share. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market.

The main manufacturers are Emerald Kalama Chemical, Tengzhou Tenglong Chemical and T A.M Food Chemical. The Top 3 took up above 65% of the global market in 2019.

As for the consumption, North America is the largest consumer, who owned about 42% share in global consumption market in 2019. The follower is Europe, accounting for above 24% sales share in 2019.

In terms of types, Food Grade Potassium Benzoate occupied the largest sales share of above 92% in 2019. It is expected that Food Grade Potassium Benzoate will remain an absolute dominance position for a long time in the future.

Based on the application, Food & Beverages application constitutes the largest application market for Potassium Benzoate. The largest end-use markets for Potassium Benzoate are food & beverages preservatives and etc. In 2019, the market share of Food & Beverages using was about 91%.

We surveyed the Potassium Benzoate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Potassium Benzoate Market, by Type, 2018-2023, 2024-2029 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Potassium Benzoate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2022 (%)



Food Grade Potassium Benzoate Pharmaceutical Grade Potassium Benzoate

Global Potassium Benzoate Market, by Application, 2018-2023, 2024-2029 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Potassium Benzoate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2022 (%)



Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical Others

Global Potassium Benzoate Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2023, 2024-2029 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Potassium Benzoate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2022 (%)



North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:



Key companies Potassium Benzoate revenues in global market, 2018-2023 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Potassium Benzoate revenues share in global market, 2022 (%)

Key companies Potassium Benzoate sales in global market, 2018-2023 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Potassium Benzoate sales share in global market, 2022 (%)

key players include:



Emerald Kalama Chemical

Tengzhou Tenglong Chemical

A.M Food Chemical

Tengzhou Aolong Chemical

MaOrganiques Inc.

FBC Industries

Shandong Tong Tai Wei Run Chemical Shandong Ruisheng Biotechnology





Outline of Major Chapters:

Chapter 1: Introduces the definition of Potassium Benzoate, market overview.

Chapter 2: Global Potassium Benzoate market size in revenue and volume.

Chapter 3: Detailed analysis of Potassium Benzoate manufacturers competitive landscape, price, sales and revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 4: Provides the analysis of varimarket segments by type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of varimarket segments by application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 6: Sales of Potassium Benzoate in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space of each country in the world.

Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product sales, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Global Potassium Benzoate capacity by region & country.

Chapter 9: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 10: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 11: The main points and conclusions of the report.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Potassium Benzoate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Potassium Benzoate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Potassium Benzoate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Potassium Benzoate Market Size: 2022 VS 2029

2.2 Global Potassium Benzoate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2018-2029

2.3 Global Potassium Benzoate Sales: 2018-2029

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Potassium Benzoate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Potassium Benzoate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Potassium Benzoate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Potassium Benzoate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Potassium Benzoate Price by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Potassium Benzoate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2022

3.7 Global Manufacturers Potassium Benzoate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potassium Benzoate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Potassium Benzoate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potassium Benzoate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Potassium Benzoate Market Siz

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

FollowOn linkedin :-