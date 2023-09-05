10-Deacetylbaccatine Iii Market, Global Outlook And Forecast 2023-2030 X Herald

This report studies the 10-Deacetylbaccatin III market. 10-Deacetylbaccatin III, also known as 10-DAB or 10-DAB III, is a closely related natural organic compounds isolated from dried needles and small branches of the European yew tree (Tabaccata).10-Deacetylbaccatin III is a precursor to the anti-cancer drug docetaxel (Taxotere). pacitaxel (taxol); cabazitaxel. 10-10-deacetylbaccatin III was found to selectively inhibit the growth of L. DONOVANI intracellular amastigotes within J774 murine macrophages in vitro at nanomolar concentrations with an IC(50) value of 70 nM.





This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for 10-Deacetylbaccatine III, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding 10-Deacetylbaccatine III. This report contains market size and forecasts of 10-Deacetylbaccatine III in global, including the following market information:



Global 10-Deacetylbaccatine III Market Revenue, 2018-2023, 2024-2030, ($ millions)

Global 10-Deacetylbaccatine III Market Sales, 2018-2023, 2024-2030, (K Tons) Global top five 10-Deacetylbaccatine III companies in 2022 (%)

Global 10-Deacetylbaccatin III key players include SM Herbals, Alchem International, Indena, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 50%.

China is the largest market, with a share over 35%, followed by United States and Europe, both have a share over 50 percent.

In terms of product, 98.0% is the largest segment, with a share over 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Production of Docetaxel, followed by Production of Paclitaxel, etc.

We surveyed the 10-Deacetylbaccatine III manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 10-Deacetylbaccatine III Market, by Type, 2018-2023, 2024-2030 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global 10-Deacetylbaccatine III Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2022 (%)



95%

98.0% Others

Global 10-Deacetylbaccatine III Market, by Application, 2018-2023, 2024-2030 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global 10-Deacetylbaccatine III Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2022 (%)



Production of Docetaxel

Production of Paclitaxel Others

Global 10-Deacetylbaccatine III Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2023, 2024-2030 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global 10-Deacetylbaccatine III Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2022 (%)



North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:



Key companies 10-Deacetylbaccatine III revenues in global market, 2018-2023 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 10-Deacetylbaccatine III revenues share in global market, 2022 (%)

Key companies 10-Deacetylbaccatine III sales in global market, 2018-2023 (Estimated), (K Tons) Key companies 10-Deacetylbaccatine III sales share in global market, 2022 (%)

key players include:



SM Herbals

Alchem International

Indena

South Pharmaceutical

HAOXUAN

Yuannan Hande

Sai Phytoceuticals

Sarv Biolabs Pvt

Aphios Hainan Yew Pharmaceutical

Outline of Major Chapters:

Chapter 1: Introduces the definition of 10-Deacetylbaccatine III, market overview.

Chapter 2: Global 10-Deacetylbaccatine III market size in revenue and volume.

Chapter 3: Detailed analysis of 10-Deacetylbaccatine III manufacturers competitive landscape, price, sales and revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 4: Provides the analysis of varimarket segments by type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of varimarket segments by application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 6: Sales of 10-Deacetylbaccatine III in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space of each country in the world.

Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product sales, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Global 10-Deacetylbaccatine III capacity by region & country.

Chapter 9: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 10: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 11: The main points and conclusions of the report.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 10-Deacetylbaccatine III Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatine III Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatine III Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatine III Market Size: 2022 VS 2030

2.2 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatine III Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2018-2030

2.3 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatine III Sales: 2018-2030

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 10-Deacetylbaccatine III Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 10-Deacetylbaccatine III Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatine III Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatine III Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatine III Price by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 10-Deacetylbaccatine III Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2022

3.7 Global Manufacturers 10-Deacetylbaccatine III Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 10-Deacetylbaccatine III Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 10-Deacetylbaccatine III Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 10-Deacetylbaccatine III Companies

4 S

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

FollowOn linkedin :-